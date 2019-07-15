Meeting will discuss extending Independence Boulevard in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a proposal to extend Independence Boulevard from Randall Parkway to Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

The purpose of the 1.7 mile extension is to improve connectivity and capacity by providing an additional four-lane, north-south corridor, according to the NCDOT.

This would be the third north-south connection in the city, and the only one to be in central Wilmington.

Maps of the proposal area can be found here.

The meeting will be held July 22 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Rachel Freeman School of Engineering Multipurpose Rooms at 2601 Princess Place Drive in Wilmington.

People can drop in any time during the meeting to learn more about the proposal, have questions answered and talk with NCDOT representatives. There will not be a formal presentation.

Written comments can also be submitted by phone, email or mail and will be accepted through August 19.

For additional information or to submit comments, contact Krista Kimmell at 5501 Barbados Boulevard, Castle Hayne, NC 28429. You can also contact the project team through their toll-free hotline 1 (800) 233-6315.

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this workshop. Anyone requiring special services should contact Samantha Borges, Environmental Analysis Unit, at 1598 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1598, (919) 707-6115 or smborges@ncdot.gov as early as possible.

Those who do not speak English, or have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-(800) 481-6494.