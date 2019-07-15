Multiple convenience stores cited for selling alcohol to those underage

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple stores in Pender County have been issued citations for selling alcohol to people under the age of 21.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit held underage compliance checks on Thursday at various convenience stores.

A total of 20 stores were checked last week and five were given citations for selling malt beverages or wine to those under 21-years-old.

The stores cited include:

Atlantic Food Mart – 301 Roland Avenue, Surf City

Express Mart BP – 13386 Highway 50, Surf City

Sloop Point Country Store – 19344 U.S. Highway 17, Hampstead

Dollar General – 24734 NC Highway 210, Currie

Penderlea Mini Mart – 4264 NC Highway 11, Willard

This is the second violation this year for Penderlea Mini Mart.

The North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement will continue to investigate the ABC violations.