New Hanover Co. schools committee completes revised policies to protect students, staff

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Monday education leaders finalized policies and procedures centered to protect students and staff in New Hanover County Schools. The Title IX Committee was made roughly 6 months ago to respond to controversy involving the school district.

Title IX protects people from discrimination and harassment. The committee met for the first time in March following public allegations towards the school administration in the handling of discrimination and harassment complaints. The committee completed a revision of policies related to Title IX as well as other civil rights that are protected for students and staff in New Hanover County schools.

“They’ve gone back and looked at our policies and really we brought them all into one place,” said superintendent Dr. Tim Markley.

The committee on Monday still revised portions of the drafted policies and procedures. Those edits are expected to go through the schools policy committee and then to the school board. These policies outline how school staff, administrators and district officials should respond to complaints of sexual harassment, bullying, discrimination as well as gender-based harassment.

“It is always going to be imperative that we give our kids equal opportunity to the best education they can get in a safe environment,” said committee member and Carousel Center Executive Director Amy Feath.

The summer committee meeting also laid out a new position to oversee how these complaints are handled. In the past, complaints of harassment or potential criminal behavior that violates a student or staffer’s civil rights or Title IX rights was looked into by the deputy superintendent. For months, the work of deputy superintendent Dr. Rick Holliday was questioned publicly at school board meetings by Rev. Dante Murphy of the Pender Co. NAACP and UNCW professor and former county school volunteer teacher Clyde Edgerton.

Dr. Holliday announced his plans to retire come August 1. Dr. Markley says this new position will have one focus to enforce the rules of Title IX and conduct thorough investigations when need be.

“They’ll deal with training. That will be training staff to deal with the policies related to Title IX. And the other part will be the investigative part for when complaints are brought forward this person will be the one to handle complaints going forward.”

The school system will have the position publicized starting Tuesday. Dr. Markley hopes to have the job filled before school starts.