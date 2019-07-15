New Hanover County considering storm water service

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — ​ New Hanover County is considering creating a storm water utility for those living outside the Wilmington city limits. It would mean less responsibility for homeowners, but an additional fee.

County engineer James Iannucci says currently, property owners are responsible for maintaining any drainage ditches on their property. If the plan is approved, the county would take over that responsibility with the goal of cutting down on flooding during periods of heavy rain.

- Advertisement -

Several meetings will be held at the New Hanover Government Center on Tuesday for people to give input.

“We are trying to get that input, we have an idea of some of the things that we’d like to do with the utility, but we really want to hear from them and make sure we’re addressing those needs, and setting it up effectively so if we were to go live with this program next year, we’d be ready to go,” Iannucci said.

The county says the fees would most likely be less than what City of Wilmington residents pay for their storm water fees.

Meetings will be held in the Human Resources Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center. 9:00 a.m. is for large landholders and developers, 11:00 a.m. is for non-profits and churches, 2:00 p.m. is for commercial property owners, and 4:00 p.m. is for the general public.