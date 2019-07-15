One killed, one hurt in Clarendon shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One man is dead and another person injured after a shooting in Columbus County.

It happened Friday just before noon in the 2100 block of Walter Todd Road in Clarendon, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they found Timothy Tyrone Riggins, 31, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Columbus County deputies secured the scene. Investigators arrived shortly after to interview witnesses.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office discovered another gunshot victim was taken by car to Columbus Regional Hospital. An investigator went to the hospital to follow up with the second victim.

Several homes in the area were struck by stray rounds, but no one else got hurt.

Deputies searched the woods in the surrounding areas and brought in a K-9 to assist with the search. No one has been arrested. The investigation is still underway.