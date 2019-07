WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This week you can join in the conversation and open dialogue on the issue of racism and prejudice at the YWCA Lower Cape Fear Potluck for Peace.

YWCA Vice President Evelyn Bryant sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory with a preview.

The event is Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Community Boys & Girls Club in Wilmington.

Here’s more information.