Abigail Disney visited Disneyland undercover and is ‘livid’ about what she saw

NEW YORK (CNN) — Disneyland calls itself “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but family heiress Abigail Disney said she found workers struggling when she recently visited the park undercover.

In an interview with Yahoo this week, Abigail Disney said she decided to check out Disneyland’s worker conditions after a worker sent her a Facebook message. She said every employee delivered a similar message to her: “I don’t know how I can maintain this face of joy and warmth when I have to go home and forage for food in other people’s garbage.”

After the visit, she said she was “so livid” that the company didn’t respect its workers enough.

The Disney heiress, who is also a filmmaker and activist, said Disney CEO Bob Iger needs to fix the huge wage gap between his pay and that of an average worker at the company.