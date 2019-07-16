Father of 4 missing after swim in Lumber River

Horry County police say a 41-year-old distressed swimmer has gone missing from the Lumber River near Nichols.

About 20 minutes after midnight Tuesday, HCPD and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the area of Rice Field Cove on reports of a swimmer who had been swept away.

The man’s wife, Melissa Thomas, says he is a great swimmer. The wife identified him as John Thomas and said he has four sons. His birthday is next month.

Melissa says John was in the river and a current pulled him out to the middle; a friend jumped in to save him but was unable to pull him out. She says that she and her husband were out with two others when it happened.

