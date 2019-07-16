Feds warn UFO enthusiasts against storming Area 51

(CNN) — They’ve got a plan to raid Area 51 and “see them aliens.” But what will happen if they actually do it?

Over one million people have signed up to a joke Facebook event, calling on users to meet at Area 51, the US Air Force base in Nevada that’s long been a source of alien conspiracy theories, in September.

“If we Naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets,” the page says, referencing the Japanese manga-inspired running style with arms outstretched backwards and heads forward. “Let’s see them aliens.”