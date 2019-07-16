Former Hoggard football standout signs deal with the Raiders

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Former Hoggard football standout Jonathan Cooper will continue his NFL career this fall as he enters his 7th season in the pros. The Oakland Raiders announced they signed the offensive lineman to compete for the starting left guard position.

Last season Cooper play in four games for the Washington Redskins before suffering a season ending injury. Cooper was originally drafted the Arizona Cardinals out of the University of North Carolina in the first round.

- Advertisement -

Cooper has spent time with the Cardinals, Patriots, Cowboys, Browns and Redskins.