Local teacher to attend C-SPAN educators conference

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A WWAY Teacher of the Week has been selected to attend an educator’s conference next week in Washington D.C.

Dr. Renee Steele is one out of 32 educators from across the nation to attend.

Steele is a social studies teacher at Elizabethtown Middle School. She will be attending one of the C-SPAN educator’s conferences on Monday and Tuesday.

She was chosen based on her commitment to learning new educational resources, applying them in the classroom, and sharing professional development experiences in her academic career.

WWAY’s Jeff Rivenbark interviewed her last December and she spoke about the vital role teachers play in the lives of their students.

“We don’t teach bad students. They may be broken and it is up to us through positive words of affirmation and belief in them and encouragement to help mend them together,” Steele said. “If you can make that connection, then they’re gonna want to receive from you. People don’t really care how much you know but they care about how much you care about them.”

The C-SPAN conference provides hands on experience for teachers to discover new tools to take back to the classroom.

Congratulations Dr. Steele!