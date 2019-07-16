NC business makes commemorative Apollo 11 anniversary patch

Paul Conrad and Andrew Nagle, co-CEOs of in Weaverville, show off some of the commemorative patches for the Apollo 11 mission.

“Since about February of 1970, we’ve been the sole provider to NASA for mission patches, They would fly out here and help design them,” says Nagle.

“The designs tell a story, and you have to get the depictions correct, and when you use a needle and thread, it’s not as easy as a pen or paintbrush,” adds Conrad, the grandson of A-B Emblem founder Henry Conrad.

Paul Conrad says because each mission is deeply personal to the astronauts, when they help design the patches, success is in the details.

