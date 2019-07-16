Pet Pals: 2-year-old cat looking for a sweet owner

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is named Essie and she’s looking for a loving home to join.

Essie is described as being calm and friendly.

- Advertisement -

A meet and greet is required, and if you have other dogs you must bring them prior to adopting.

If you’re interested in meeting him, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for $70.