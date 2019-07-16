Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday: Old Fort

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY)– This weeks episode of Tanner’s Tee-Off Tuesday sent us to the Old Fort Golf course in Winnabow.

The course is located 25 miles from Wilmington off of NC-133 south of Leland. The course layout offers golfers 18 holes at approximately 6,200 yards.

The courses most iconic hole is No. 17. It is a Par 5 from the Blue tees at 433 yards to the pin.

Old Fort is known as one of the most affordable courses that the Cape Fear has to offer. You can golf 18 holes with a cart included for a reasonable $25 on the weekends, it will only run you $20 during the weekday.