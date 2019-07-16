U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive in Whiteville who escaped police custody

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man who allegedly escaped from Tabor City police while wearing handcuffs.

Mhalik Graham, 21, was arrested Monday at 107 Covey Run in Whiteville.

- Advertisement -

Graham faces a number of charges, including numerous counts of breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, larceny after break/enter resisting a public officer, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, injury to personal property and more.

Graham was wanted for numerous burglaries throughout Whiteville and was involved in a high speed chase in November, after Whiteville Police tried to take him into custody. Graham also allegedly hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle, ran into the woods and got away.

Then, in December, Tabor City Police responded to a call about a man walking around a parking lot. When police arrived, Graham allegedly ran, then fought officers when they caught up with him.

Tabor City Police said once they brought him to the PD, Graham gave him a fake name. Graham ended up jumping out of a chair with his hands cuffed behind him ran out the door, and got away.

He is being held in the Columbus County Jail.