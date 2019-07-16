Wilmington Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-2020 Masterworks Series offers something for everyone

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you enjoy the music of Brahams, Tchaikovsky, Piazzolla, Mahler and more, then you’re going to love the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 Masterworks Series which offers a nice variety for everyone.

The season begins September 21 with cellist Sterling Elliott (2019 Sphinx Competition Senior Division Winner) featured on Tchaikovsky’s brilliant Rococo Variations and the Symphony continues its Brahms cycle with his Symphony No. 3.

In November, the Austin Piazzolla Quintet returns to Wilmington in a concert that also features El Amor Brujo by De Falla with its familiar “Ritual Fire Dance”.

February brings the Young Artist Concerto Competition winners and the sumptuous music of Prokofiev’s Cinderella ballet followed in March with the Banquet of Baroque, serving up music of Baroque masters Handel and Bach with selections from Italian and French composers.

The season concludes in May with the Symphony No. 3 of Gustav Mahler who said, “The Symphony must be like the world. It must embrace everything.” The vast work has military marches as well as rustic dance tunes to music of overpowering emotional intensity.

All performances are held at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center. Masterworks Series subscriptions are on sale with tickets to the five-concert series ranging from $68 to $188. Call 910-362-7999 to reserve tickets or click here for additional information.