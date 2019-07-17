Dozens form human chain to save distressed swimmers in Florida

According to Panama City Beach Police, 90 people have been pulled from the Gulf since Friday, 17 of those are from Monday alone

Shelly Callaway didn’t know what to think when she got to work at Treasure Island Sunday and saw people lined up along the pool railing outside the Panama City Beach condo.

“I immediately ran over to see what was going on, and there was two people that had actually… they went so far out past the waves, it was a double red flag, that they could not, the current was so rough, that they could not literally swim back in,” said Callaway.

She was actually witnessing a human chain being formed in the Gulf in an effort to save two swimmers in distress.

“There must have been 50 to 100 people holding hands, lined up from the beach-side out to the waves so they could help the rescuers and help the people come to shore,” said Callaway.

Double red flags were flying at the time, which means it’s illegal to enter the water.

