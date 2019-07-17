Escaped emu eluding capture in Orange, Chatham counties

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WNCN) – An emu has been on the run for three weeks around Orange County.

“It’s become a little bit of a sensation, the sightings,” said Orange County Animal Services Communications Specialist Tenille Fox. “It’s been kind of an experience. I’ve never dealt with an emu on the loose before.”

Animal control officers say the giant bird has been sighted in both Orange and Chatham counties and every time they get close – the flightless bird manages to escape.

“Not something you see every day,” said Chapel Hill resident, John Brennan. “I didn’t know what to make of it.”

It’s not the first time an emu has been on the run in a North Carolina neighborhood, but Brennan says it’s his first run-in with the exotic bird.

Brennan says he was driving home from the library and he turned on to Damascus Church Road when traffic suddenly came to a stop.

