Help NC Highway Patrol win ‘Best Looking Cruiser Contest’

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) has kicked off the 2019 “Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” Among those competing is the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

This year, NCSHP has entered a Dodge Charger “Ghost Car” and one of their newest Bell Helicopters.

You can vote for your favorite, and help NCSHP win!

The department that wins the contest will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and will be featured on the cover of the AAST “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2020 Wall Calendar.”

The calendars will be available to be purchased on the AAST website.

Cast your vote for North Carolina State Highway Patrol here.

Voting ends July 30 at 3:00 p.m.