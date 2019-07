WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you usually have hummus on your grocery list, you might want to check your refrigerators.

Pita Pal Foods is recalling certain hummus due to listeria concerns.

No illness have been reported yet, but the FDA says Pita Pal is issuing the recall out of caution.

The FDA says the products were made between May 30 and June 25 and could be found under several brand names including Harris Teeter.

Click here for a full list of the recalled brands.