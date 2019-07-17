Identifying the early signs of skin cancer

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Keeping safe in the sun means more than hydrating and taking breaks.

There are real sun dangers and WWAY asked Doctor of Nursing Felice Carlton to join us with some timely reminders to help our skin stay safe when the temperatures climb.

Dr. Carlton said patients can remember the “ABCs of Skin Cancer” to help identify abnormal skin lesions and allow them to receive quick medical treatment before it’s too late.

A — Asymmetrical: If you were to fold the mole in half would it fit equally on both sides?

B — Irregular Borders: Are the borders of the mole smooth, round, and oval shaped or “squiggly” and not in a distinct circular shape?

C — Color: Is the color uniform in the mole, or does the mole have different colors?

D — Diameter: Is the diameter or size of the mole larger than the size of a pencil eraser?

E — Evolving: Has your mole changed over time in size, shape or color?

Dr. Carlton said if people answer yes to any of these characteristics, they need to be evaluated immediately, preferably by a dermatologist.