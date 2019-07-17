NC firm fires worker over invoice for ‘poka honas’

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — A Valvoline Instant Oil Change in North Carolina has fired a worker over an invoice that called a customer “poka honas,” an apparent reference to Pocahontas.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports a photograph of the Asheville business’ invoice posted online Monday shows the customer’s address as Raccoon Trail, a street that doesn’t exist in the city. The person who posted the invoice online said the customer is a person of color. That person’s identity remains publicly unknown, and the newspaper says the customer wasn’t immediately available to comment.

Valvoline spokesman Sean Cornett says the service center immediately fired the worker and apologized to the customer. He says the company’s response underscores its intolerance to discrimination of any kind.

