Second suspect wanted in Bladen County abduction

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second suspect in an abduction that launched an Amber Alert.

The sheriff’s office has warrants for the arrest of Lonnie Williams, 29, of Tabor City for felonious abduction of a child.

Sheriff Jim McVicker said in a news release that they believe Williams was with Juanita Askew when she allegedly took her child, 4-month-old Lonnisha Askew, from Little Hands Daycare in Bladenboro.

“We believe Askew dropped Williams off somewhere in Columbus County after she took her child,” McVicker said. “Ms. Askew then fled to Hoke County where she stayed with a friend Monday night before he drove her to meet a family member in Lumberton to give them her daughter.”

Investigators said another man was with Askew on Tuesday but was not charged. The sheriff said the man who drove Askew to Lumberton cooperated with law enforcement and Askew also corroborated his non-participation in the crime.

Williams is also currently wanted by the North Carolina Department of Correction Probation and Parole as an Absconder.

“If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Mr. Williams we need them to come forward and help us locate him,” Sheriff McVicker said. “I would also urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in.”

The baby has been returned to Columbus County Department of Social Services.

Askew remains in jail under a $500,000 bond.