Sharks swept by Edenton in Coastal Plain doubleheader

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– It wasn’t the outing the Wilmington Sharks were looking for on Wednesday night. The Sharks were swept in a doubleheader against the Edenton Steamers in Coastal Plain League play.

Payton Rice and Walker Cleveland both threw complete games for the Steamers. The Wilmington offense was held to a combined seven hits in the two losses. James Parker was the lone bright spot at the plate as he finished (3-5) on the afternoon.

The Wilmington Sharks will be back in action on Thursday night at home taking on the Morehead City Marlins. First pitch between the Sharks and Marlins is set for 7:05 p.m. from Buck Hardee Field.