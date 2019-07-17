State utilities commission holds final natural gas rate hike hearing in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Things are heating up for the state utilities commission.

Piedmont Natural Gas wants a rate hike for customers. The commission hosted the final of three public hearings on the proposal in Wilmington Wednesday.

Piedmont’s proposed rate increase of approximately 9% applies to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Piedmont’s average residential customer could expect a monthly bill increase of about $6. According to the commission, the proposal would lead to a typical residential customer using 91 therms of gas in the winter would seeing a monthly bill increase from about $110 to about $122.

Environmental groups took to Wilmington to turn up the heat on a proposed rate hike for Piedmont Natural Gas customers.

“The rate hike is not necessary because of all of the financial reasons but also because of the burden that it’s going to put on individuals,” said Friends of the Earth advocate Donna Chavis who calls Pembroke home.

If approved, the increase will be less than the rate of inflation since 2013 according to the utility. Officials with Piedmont say monthly bills for the average residential customer will be less than those in 2008 due to the continued low price of natural gas.

“We are seeking to recover on investments on behalf of our customers,” said spokesperson Tammie McGee. “We have been able to do a lot without a rate review up until now.”

Piedmont is seeking to recover costs related to system growth, pipeline integrity management, infrastructure investments, and safety and security upgrades.

Customers were able to speak before commissioners at the Wilmington hearing. One customer, Lynn McIntyre, contested the proposal saying fees on her bill should be enough for the utility.

“If you get this every month, I don’t see why you need to raise the rates for the customers,” said McIntyre referring to a $10 fee that she was informed is invoiced to customers across the state.

The utility says, if approved, the rate hike would go into effect by the end of 2019. The public utility commission continues to take public comment online. The commission will hold an evidentiary hearing August 19 at 2:00 p.m. in Commission Hearing Room 2115 in the Dobbs Building, 430 N Salisbury, Raleigh.