Teens and young adults to cast and crew Apprentice Theatre’s production of ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thoroughly Modern Millie is about to take the stage at Wilson Center Studio Theatre in Wilmington for four performances this weekend.

The show is produced by Apprentice Theatre (AT), an outreach program of Opera House Theatre Company (OHTC).

- Advertisement -

AT is a brand new program this summer for young people, ages 14-24, which allows them to work in a variety of roles in which they are responsible for the set design, choreography and final on-stage production.

“Jason Aycock is the creative coordinator for Opera House Apprentice Theatre and Justin Smith is the artistic director for Opera House Theatre Company, and both are integral to this process,” said Emilia Torello, a participant in the AT program.

AT offers a unique opportunity for Wilmington-area youth.

Related Article: Your toes will be tapping down 42nd Street at Thalian Hall

“There really isn’t much anything else like this in this town,” Torello said. “Normally, young people don’t get the chance to take on the design aspects of theater – they don’t get to direct, choreograph or music direct until much later in life.”

But there’s another very important reason why OHTC started this program.

“Our goal is to foster the next generation not only of performers but also leaders in the theatre community,” said AT participant Wilker Ballantine. “Its a really great opportunity to grow your leadership skills and get all sorts of experience we couldn’t get anywhere else.”

Thoroughly Modern Millie is about a young girl’s journey from Kansas to New York City in the 1920s and the crazy events that unfold from there as she enters the workforce and rewrites the rules of love.

From the first rehearsal to opening night, AT members have only two to three weeks to produce each show.

AT’s production of Thoroughly Modern Mille is directed by Emilia Torello and choreographed by Wilker Ballantine with music directed by Bradford Olson.

Performances are Friday through Sunday at Wilson Center Studio Theatre located at 703 N. 3rd Street, Wilmington. Click here for ticket information.