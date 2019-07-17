Two men sentenced on meth charges

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two New Hanover County men have been sentenced on charges of manufacturing, distributing and possessing meth.

Joshua Skutt, 41, was sentenced to 14 years and and Joshua Register, 34, was sentenced to four.

Skutt and Register both pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

The sheriff’s office says Skutt, Register, and four others were working together to manufacture. Detectives received information that meth was being “cooked” at 212 and 215 McGregor Road in February 2018.