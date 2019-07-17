UNCW Men’s Basketball set for 16 home games in the 2019-2020 season

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)– An inaugural visit by national power North Carolina and a record-tying 16 home games make the 2019-20 UNCW men’s basketball schedule one of the most attractive in school history.

The Seahawks, who begin their third year under Head Coach C.B. McGrath , begin a 31-game slate with five consecutive games against North Carolina opponents, including a much-anticipated Friday, Nov. 8, date with the Tar Heels at Trask Coliseum.

“We’re excited about playing another challenging non-conference schedule this season,” said McGrath. “We have a great home slate for everyone to enjoy. We want our loyal fans to enjoy the season and hope the community will help us sell out Trask for every home game.”

After kicking off the campaign with a Nov. 5 home game against NAIA member Johnson & Wales, coached by former Seahawk manager Dan Larkin, the Seahawks take on the Tar Heels at Trask Coliseum. The two teams have met four times, but the early-November matchup marks the first matchup in Wilmington.

“The North Carolina game will be one of the hottest tickets ever at Trask Coliseum. I want to thank Coach (Roy) Williams for agreeing to bring his team to UNCW for the first time. He has done so much for me in my life and continues to help our program in ways that I will be forever grateful.”

UNCW has four new opponents on the 2019-20 schedule. In addition to Johnson & Wales, the Seahawks will be taking on Cleveland State, Emory & Henry and Boise State for the first time. Overall, the Seahawks will play 16 home games, 13 road tilts and a pair of neutral site games.

The Seahawks open the new campaign with three straight home games before traveling to Davidson on Nov. 16 for their road debut. McGrath’s club then heads up I-95 to the nation’s capital to battle Florida International and Cleveland State in the DC Classic, a new exempt tournament at the DC Sports & Entertainment Center, site of the 2020 Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Championships.

“We’re looking forward to playing in Washington at the arena that will host the CAA Tournament the next three seasons,” added McGrath. “It will be beneficial for us to play there prior to March.”

The non-conference schedule also features a cross-country trip to Boise State and Stanford, the renewal of the series with state foe Charlotte and a matchup with Southeastern Conference member Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Season tickets for 2019-20 are on sale now by visiting UNCWsports.com or calling 1-800-808-UNCW.

2019-20 UNCW Men’s Basketball Schedule Notes

While UNCW and UNC have played on four occasions, Nov. 8 marks the first time the Tar Heels have visited 43-year-old Trask Coliseum. Only two ACC teams – Boston College and Wake Forest – have played regular season games in Wilmington.

The Seahawks have four new opponents on the schedule: Johnson & Wales, Emory & Henry, Cleveland State, Boise State

NAIA member Johnson & Wales is coached by former Seahawk manager Dan Larkin (Class of ’13).

The Seahawks will make their first trip to the West Coast since stunning Southern California in the opening round of the 2002 NCAA Tournament in Sacramento.

UNCW and Charlotte are playing for the 14th occasion, but the first time since 1995-96.

The Seahawks are playing an Idaho opponent for the first time.

UNCW has three non-DI opponents in Johnson & Wales, Emory & Henry and N.C. Wesleyan.

The Seahawks have eight games against North Carolina opponents in 2019-20.

2019-20 UNCW Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Day Date Opponent

Tue. Nov. 5 JOHNSON & WALES

Fri. Nov. 8 NORTH CAROLINA

Tue. Nov. 12 CAMPBELL

Sat. Nov. 16 at Davidson

Tue. Nov. 19 N.C. WESLEYAN | DC Classic | Wilmington, N.C.

Fri. Nov. 22 FIU/Cleveland State | DC Classic | Washington, D.C.

Sat. Nov. 23 FIU/Cleveland State | DC Classic | Washington, D.C.

Tue. Nov. 26 EMORY & HENRY | DC Classic | Wilmington, N.C.

Fri. Nov. 29 at Boise State

Sun. Dec. 1 at Stanford

Sat. Dec. 7 CHARLOTTE

Mon. Dec. 16 MERCER

Sat. Dec. 21 at Vanderbilt