Wilmington Police investigating after juvenile shot near Creekwood

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting where a juvenile was injured.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Cypress Cove, a new apartment complex behind Creekwood South, according to Wilmington Police Department Spokeswoman Linda Thompson.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on whether the shooting happened inside the complex or in the parking lot, or the victim’s condition.

WWAY has a crew heading to the scene, we’ll have more details as they become available.