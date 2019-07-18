Holly Grange announces she’s entering 2020 governor’s race

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina state legislator has entered the 2020 gubernatorial race, providing a rival in the Republican primary for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who’s been preparing for years to seek the party’s nomination.

State Rep. Holly Grange of Wilmington announced her candidacy on Thursday in a campaign video. Grange called herself a “pro-business law-and-order, Trump-supporting conservative.”

The Republican nominee is likely to take on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is planning a re-election bid.

Grange has served in the legislature since 2016. Her video touched on themes designed to connect with the state party’s conservative base, including immigration, abortion and gun rights.

In an interview, she downplayed differences with Forest, but says it’s good for primary voters to have a choice, and ultimately her campaign is about unseating Cooper.