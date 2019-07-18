Barth Brothers host annual Kicking Camp

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Football season is inching closer and closer and before the year begins, free agent NFL kicker and Wilmington native Connor Barth, along with his brother Casey, held their annual kicking camp at Hoggard High School.

The annual Kicking it with the Barth Brothers Camp saw more than 50 kids come out to learn the importance and techniques of kicking, while having some fun.

“They are really good coaches and it is great to have them show us the fundamentals,” says camp participant Connor Bost. “They are really helping young kickers who are coming up.”

Connor and Casey, both Wilmington natives, started their kicking careers at Hoggard High School, then on to the University of North Carolina, and for Connor, the NFL. The hope of the brothers is that these kids can see they can make it too. but the work starts here.

“I am trying to teach them everything that I have learned throughout my career,”said Connor Barth. “These are things that I still use to this day and this camp has been fantastic.”