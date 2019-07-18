Bladen County Schools pre-k screening begins next week

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Schools will begin pre-kindergarten enrollment for eligible children for the upcoming school year next week.

Screening for children begins July 22 and continues through July 24 at the Bladen County Board of Education from 1 to 4 p.m.

Children must be 4-years-old on or before August 31.

Parents must bring the following:

Certified birth certificate (not mother’s copy)

Pre-kindergarten health assessment/dental assessment

Immunization record

Social Security Card

Proof of residence (water bill, rent receipt, etc.)

Proof of income (pay stubs, most recent W2, etc.)

To schedule a screening time, call (910) 862-4136.