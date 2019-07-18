Child abduction suspect arrested in Columbus County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the second suspect in the abduction of 4-month-old Lonnisha Renee Askew has been arrested.

Lonnie Lee Williams, 29, of Tabor City was arrested Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff McVicker says investigators found Williams in Columbus County and arrested him without incident.

Williams was believed to have been with Juanita Askew when she allegedly took Lonnisha from Little Hands Daycare.

Sheriff McVicker says Askew then dropped off Williams before taking off towards Lumberton. Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says family of the child cooperated in finding Askew. Askew handed over the baby to the family at a undisclosed location.

Williams had an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation and has been charged with abduction of a child. He is being held at Bladen County Detention Center under a $300,000 bond.

Juanita Askew is also charged with child abduction. Her first court appearance was Wednesday. Askew’s next court date is July 31.