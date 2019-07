BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged after a driver hit a deputy’s car during a traffic stop overnight.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on US 74 East in Brunswick County.

A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a deputy had a vehicle stopped when another driver hit the deputy’s vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said both drivers were impaired and were charged.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was hurt.