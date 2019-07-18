Dozens of women win new fashion pieces at ‘Ladies Night Out’

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Fashion was in the air Thursday from hand bags to the next season’s latest trends. Our very own Amanda Fitzpatrick was in the heart of it all.

Over a hundred women turned out for the annual “Ladies Night Out” event to support the North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce.

“We need to support the locals and this is a great way of doing it,” Nancy Fallen, a Brunswick County resident, said.

Some lovely ladies walked away with a new purse. Twenty Coach, Michael Kohrs, and Kate Spade hand bags were auctioned.

After 4 years of visiting, Fallen is happy she finally walked away a winner with a reversible Kate Spade purse.

“This makes it a win-win, but other times it’s okay and I’m happy for those who do win,” Fallen said.

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their next event, the 16th annual Leland Under the lights Car Show, will be held on August 17th from 3 to 8 p.m. in Brunswick Forest.