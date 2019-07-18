Family creates GoFundMe for man who died rescuing children

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — There have been several drownings and other water related deaths this summer off the Carolina Coast.

Johnny Vann attempted to save his children from rough waters near the south end jetty at Wrightsville Beach. He died trying to rescue them. He was the father of seven. The family was visiting from Durham after recently moving to North Carolina from Michigan.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses related to Vann’s unexpected death.

So far more than $45,000 has been raised in just three days. If you are interested in contributing, you can donate to their GoFundMe page here.