Firefighters rescue retired therapy horse stuck in pond

CLAREMONT, NC (WSOC) — Firefighters from Claremont Rescue Squad spent Thursday morning working feverishly to rescue a horse that had gotten stuck in a pond.

Crews were called to the pond just before 9 a.m. after the animal somehow fell into the water and was unable to get out.

Gail Wartner, the executive director at Rising Hope Farms, said the animal, Gideon, is visually impaired and can’t hear very well. For 10 years Gideon worked as a therapeutic horse, bringing joy to children with special needs as well as the elderly.

The 25-year-old horse was stuck in water up to his neck, with only his head above the surface. Several times, Gideon tried to free himself from the pond but the mud was too much.

Firefighters had to bring in a large wrecker truck to help lift the 1,000-pound animal out of the pond.

