Get your dream of playing music going, join the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever dreamed of playing an instrument with a local orchestra, now is your chance! The Wilmington Symphony Orchestra is holding auditions.

New member auditions will be on Tuesday, August 20 at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building.

You must make an appointment for an audition time.

When asked what attracts her to performing in the Wilmington Symphony, violinist Christine Meyer says, “The orchestra is like a second family to me; looking around I see members that have been in the orchestra since it first started, members that I’ve grown up watching play in concerts, but I also see new faces joining the orchestra from the youth orchestra and new soon-to-be-friends from the community and university.”

Local instrumentalists make up the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra in addition to UNCW music faculty and students.

Instruments that make up the orchestra include flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, violin, viola, cello, bass, percussion, and harp.

About 8 concerts are performed each year by the orchestra.