PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Design work continues on the US 17 Hampstead Bypass Project.

NCDOT Deputy Division Engineer Chad Kimes says the designs are 90% done.

He says they hope to start construction on the first of two sections in the fall of 2020.

He hopes the whole project is done by 2025.

Last year county leaders announced the 13-mile, $113 million project had received full funding.