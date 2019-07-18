Muddle some blueberries and get to mixing, we’re making mocktails

You don’t need alcohol this summer to have a good time, all you need is some fresh ingredients and a glass!
Professional mixologist Cabell Bryan, from The Blind Elephant in Wilmington is giving us an inside look at some fun, fresh summer drinks you can make for your next party.
Georgia Juice:
Muddled fresh peaches
Saffron
Turmeric Tea
Coconut Cream
Fresh orange and lemon juice
Shake and strain into a martini glass with ice, and enjoy!
Bella’s Blues:
Muddled fresh blueberries
Ginger beer
Orange blossom honey syrup
Fresh lemon juice
Strain into a glass, add seltzer, garnish with a mint sprig, drink up and enjoy!
The Blind Elephant is a 1920’s prohibition bar that operates in an alley on Front Street in downtown Wilmington. It features a multitude of elixirs in a cozy atmosphere and hosts live music events regularly.