New Hanover County Board of Elections hosting seminars about new voter ID requirement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Elections plans to hold two educational seminars to get the word out about the new voter identification requirement which takes effect next year.

By law, each county board of elections is required to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September 1, 2019.

- Advertisement -

In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.

Under the new law, voters will be required to provide photo identification before voting in the March 2020 primary. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions.

The New Hanover County Board of Elections plans to hold two educational seminars about the new voter photo ID requirements on Tuesday, July 23.

The first seminar, which begins at 2 p.m., will be held at the New Hanover County Government Center, in the Andre’ Mallette Training Center, Training Room B, 230 Government Center Drive, Suite 135, Wilmington.

The second seminar, scheduled the same day at 6 p.m., will be held at Cape Fear Community College’s Union Station, Room U-470, 502 N. Front Street, Wilmington.

Attendees will also receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and election day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.

The seminars are free and open to the public.

Click for more information on the new voter ID requirement in North Carolina.

