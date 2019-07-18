New kindergarten building unveiled at Charter Day School

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Students returned to Charter Day School on Thursday and were greeted by a new kindergarten building.

The new building has four classrooms and two intervention rooms for private instruction. It took over six months to build.

First graders also received a new building.

Teachers and volunteers welcomed students as they arrived.

Headmaster of Charter Day School, Laurie Benton, says everyone is excited for the new school year.

“We are truly grateful the success of Charter Day School enables us to continually upgrade our campus with state-of-the-art facilities,” Benton said. “We look forward to another year of using our curriculum to educate future citizens.”