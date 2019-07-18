UNCW trustees discuss possibility of alcohol sales at sporting events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW trustees are trying to decide whether to allow alcohol sales at sporting events on campus.

In June Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill that authorizes boards of trustees to decide whether to allow alcohol in their stadiums and arenas.

Supporters of the bill say it gives universities an additional source of revenue and greater control to curb unsafe drinking habits. Opponents worry that it would create a disruptive atmosphere at athletic events and exacerbate drinking problems.

Earlier this month NC State became the first college in North Carolina to get the OK from its trustees. The school said sales could start as soon as the Wolfpack’s football game on Aug. 31.

UNCW trustees today discussed the possibility. They will vote tomorrow whether to let Aramark, the company that provides concessions at sporting events, to pursue alcohol permits for the campus, which generally takes a few months to obtain.

A final decision on whether to actually sell alcohol at events will likely come in a month or two. In the meantime the university will do more research on how other schools, including other members of the Colonial Athletic Association, handle alcohol sales.

