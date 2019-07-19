Aquarium remains closed Friday due to mechanical issues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Aquarium will remain closed Friday due to ongoing mechanical issues with the building’s chiller system.

According to a press release, aquarium staff identified a failed water circulation pump and the pump was removed. A replacement pump has not yet been secured.

- Advertisement -

The aquarium was initially closed to public visitation on Thursday, as the chiller system controls building and habitat temperatures.

The Animal Care Team carefully monitored habitats throughout the day and all animals are safe and healthy. Habitat temperatures changed only slightly Thursday.

The Aquarium has extensive safety protocols in place for emergency situations, and extended outages, similar to a hurricane.