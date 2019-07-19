CDC: 31 percent of Florence-related ER visits for prescription refills

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that one-third of emergency room visits during Hurricane Florence were for prescription medicine refills.

After conducting a study on Florence-related ER visits, the CDC determined 58 of the 185 visits made during the hurricane were for prescription refills. At least 69 percent of those were due to pharmacies being closed.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety recommends adding prescription medicine to emergency kits.

In North Carolina, prescription refills are available without a doctor’s authorization once a State of Emergency is declared.

The CDC says automated pharmacy notifications encouraging patients to refill medications before a potential natural disaster have resulted in small increases in medication refills.