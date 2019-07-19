Company recalling some Ragú pasta sauces

(CNN) — The owner of Ragú is recalling some of its jars of pasta sauce over the possibility that they may contain plastic fragments, the company said.

Mizkan America said Saturday it has no reports of injuries or complaints , and was launching the recall voluntarily “out of an abundance of caution.”

The affected products are:

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

The sauces, produced earlier this month, were distributed nationally, the company said.