Easy changes you can make to bring your energy bill down in the summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In the middle of July, we all want to crank our air conditioning and stay as cool as possible, but that will end up costing you.

Duke Energy’s Jeff Brooks says you can start with keeping your air conditioner maintained.

He says if you don’t take care of it, it will use more and more energy just to keep up.

Summer heat has air conditioning units working overtime, but simple steps can help bring that bill down as the heat climbs.

“Adjust your thermostat, keep your air filter clean, close the blinds on the sunny side of your house. You can start to see those numbers come down a little bit,” Brooks said.

Brooks explains why replacing filters every month can be a huge help.

“When the air conditioner is constrained by dirt and things that get picked up by this filter, then it has to work harder, and that can increase your energy cost,” he said. “It can also shorten the life of the air conditioner.”

Brooks says another major upgrade you can make is with your thermostat.

“So you can see here that they’ve actually set the temperature to 82 degrees here in the house and it’s set until 5 p.m., at which point the house will actually cool it back down,” Brooks said.

Homeowner April England says this one thing made a huge difference on her bill.

“In the summer months, our A/C kicks on about 30 minutes to an hour before we get home,” England said. “So while we’re home, it’s nice and cool. It makes a big difference.”

England says doing just a few things around the house has made her bill drop.

“We keep the blinds closed and kind of keep it dark,” she said. “It keeps the house cooler. When we are home, instead of kicking on the A/C right away, we turn on a fan.”

If you want to track how much electricity you’re using to make sure your bill is not through the roof, Brooks says Duke customers can find that information online.

“Being able to see your energy usage day by day is a great way to make smart energy choices, and that can help you save money on your bill,” he said.

Over the next few years, Brooks says Duke will be installing smart meters for each customer to show you how much energy you’re actually using.