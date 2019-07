WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Eat your way around one of the Cape Fear’s most popular tourist attractions at Poplar Grove Plantation’s Food Truck Round Up.

The event is free but any donations given will support all the animals in the stables, particularly the Equine Rescue Program at Poplar Grove.

The family friendly event is on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Poplar Grove Plantation at 10200 US Hwy 17 N. in Wilmington.

Here’s more information.