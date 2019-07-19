“Kids Power” exhibit opens at children’s museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Children’s Museum of Wilmington opened a new active lifestyle exhibit on Friday.

The new exhibit is called “Kids Power.”

The exhibit has all kind of ways for kids to be active with a long jump, balance beam, workout cycle, a high jump and more.

Director of Development Heather Sellgren said this exhibit really helps the kids learn about being active and staying healthy.

“We focused on the human body, human physiology, and now we have branched out to show the outside of the body and the energy side of it. We want to show not only the importance of staying active but that healthy nutritious meals is what is really going to fuel and power that energy,” Sellgren said.

The museum will also be holding a grand opening for another new exhibit on August 2nd at 9:30 a.m.