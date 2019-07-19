Northside Pool repairs almost complete

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Who doesn’t want a dip in a pool on a hot summer day?

According to the City of Wilmington, repairs to the Northside Pool are almost complete after the pool was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

The Northside Pool on Bess Street is one of 3 city pools.

During Florence the roof of the pump house was torn off and the building was damaged. Extensive electrical work is also being done.

The splash pad is open, even though the pool is closed.

The operating hours at both Legion and Robert Strange pools have been extended.